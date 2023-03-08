Open in App
Youngstown, OH
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after police say he assaulted woman, trashed restaurant

By Joe Gorman,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xc7Ub_0lC6wpU000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism and misdemeanor domestic violence after reports said he threw food at a female restaurant patron and trashed a West Side restaurant.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Richard Schneider, 51, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. He was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Periscoop on Mahoning Avenue after police were called for a fight.

Man reports theft of $27K from car parked at Boardman gym

Reports stated that when officers arrived they noticed a window to the restaurant broken and inside there was food, barbecue sauce and pots and pans all over the floor of the kitchen.

A woman hiding in a storeroom said Schneider was also in there and police found him there. Reports said he appeared to be very drunk and his hand was bleeding from several cuts.

The female restaurant patron told police he came to the restaurant drunk and began arguing with her over cheese, at one point throwing food at her, including potatoes. He also knocked over several pots and pans, reports said.

Another witness told police Schneider shoved the woman and also threw food at her. The victim said she may have been hit in the head with a potato, reports stated.

Paramedics treated Schneider for the cuts on his hand before he was taken into custody, according to reports.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Canton man arrested after vandalizing baseball fields at Stark County park, police say
Canton, OH1 day ago
Second man charged in Lisbon murder case
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected impairment leads to hit and run; 1 arrested
Youngstown, OH18 hours ago
Pittsburgh man accused of allegedly beating pregnant girlfriend
Pittsburgh, PA20 hours ago
West Virginia man allegedly tried to stab deputy with a knife he stole the day before
Follansbee, WV1 day ago
Local Woman Allegedly Runs From Officer Attempting to Serve Arrest Warrant
Franklin, PA1 day ago
Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Arnold police say heroin, cocaine, crack found during traffic stop; 2 men face felony charges
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH1 day ago
Victim in serious condition after hit and run in Warren
Warren, OH2 days ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
2-hour standoff ends with man's arrest in Hill District
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Youngstown man reports $27,000 stolen from car in mall parking lot
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Pair caught in alleged theft spree in South Hills Village area
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Two hurt after crash involving PRT bus in Larimer
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Man woken up by cops led them on chase through Ohio
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Mayor Gainey visits Pittsburgh business struggling with crime and drug use
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Downtown Youngstown bar’s doors locked
Youngstown, OH14 hours ago
Man sentenced to 30+ years in prison for attacking Walmart employee
Warren, OH3 days ago
Tables flipped, dishes broken during Ohio restaurant brawl
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Polk Woman Accused of Assaulting Juvenile Who Admitted to Killing Her Chickens
Polk, PA2 days ago
Ohio woman pleads guilty to charges after viral abuse video
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Ohio woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Streetsboro police release screenshot of sextortion suspect
Streetsboro, OH3 days ago
Woman struck by car in Akron’s Highland Square, is in critical condition
Akron, OH3 days ago
Illegal junkyard upsetting Youngstown neighborhood
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Police, medics respond to Shadyside ice cream shop where male got stuck after breaking in
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy