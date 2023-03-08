Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accused Of Providing Inaccurate Financial Reports In Bankruptcy Battle With Sandy Hook Families

mega

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been accused of providing inaccurate and incomplete financial records as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a group of unsecured creditors owed money from Jones are asking the judge for help.

As we previously reported, last year, Jones filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay over $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. The podcast host was sued after claiming the horrific event was fake.

In their filing, the creditors explain Jones has failed to file his list of Schedules and Statements, which is a complete list of his assets and debts.

The creditors claim the financial reports filed by Jones are “incomplete and contain inaccuracies.”

In their filing, the creditors said Jones’ lawyer said they planned to file an amended report by the end of the month. However, that has still caused those owed money to be concerned.

Lawyers representing the creditors said they were worried, "in light of Jones’s history of problematic disclosures here and in certain of the underlying state court actions, and the impact flawed information will have on ability for this case to progress.”

Jones filed for bankruptcy over three months ago, but creditors said they have yet to receive a full report. They claim that the information that Jones has provided lists the value of numerous significant assets owned and controlled by Jones as simply “unknown.”

Further, they said the information submitted is inconsistent with other publicly available information.

The lawyers said a “review of publicly available information suggests that the Debtor owns certain other assets that are not included in the Schedules and Statements."

“ The Committee’s professionals have reviewed a variety of public records and prior disclosures and were able to locate numerous assets that are not included in the Schedules and Statements at all, including:" two trusts, gas/oil/mineral rights that may be owned through the Guadalupe County “Acreage”, cryptocurrency and several vehicles Jones owned as recently as 2020.

The judge set a hearing for later this month.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jones’ financial reports that were submitted to the court revealed he had $7.7 million in assets.

The majority of his assets were properties. Jones owns a $1.6 million home, a $1.75 million lake house, a $2.1 million ranch property, and another ranch worth $505k.