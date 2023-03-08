Open in App
Gresham, OR
Scorebook Live

West Linn a shoo-in for 6A boys basketball title? No. 2 Barlow didn’t get the memo: ‘We don’t back down from anyone’

By Dave Ball,

3 days ago

The Barlow boys basketball team is no stranger to big games, so expect the Bruins to settle in comfortably when they arrive at the Chiles Center this week for the 6A championship tournament.

A core group of this year’s senior class made a deep run at the middle school state tournament six years ago and is now ready for a repeat in their final games together.

“We are seeing a lot of the same guys who we went up against as seventh-graders,” Barlow center Nate Forrar said.

“It’s been a long journey, and now we’ll go see what we can do at the Chiles Center.”

The Bruins (24-3) completed a perfect run through the Mt. Hood Conference — a feat that required a number of buzzer-beaters.

The first challenge came against rival Gresham in January. Deadlocked with only a few ticks on the clock, junior point guard Cole Patrick dribbled the length of the court before dishing the ball across the lane, where sophomore Jalen Atkins hit the winning layup at the horn.

A few days later, Barlow was down late at Central Catholic when Atkins put up a leaning 3-pointer from several steps behind the arc. A whistle sounded, the ball ripped the net, and Atkins converted the four-point play to give the Bruins a 64-63 win.

“We have a knack for it. When the game is on the line, we find a way,” Atkins said. “We are a team full of dogs. We have a lot of heart.”

“It’s been crazy, the types of shots we have pulled off to win some of these games,” Forrar said.

The close wins kept coming — a one-point win at Sandy, a double-overtime win over Clackamas. By the time the playoffs hit, Barlow had gone a perfect 16-0 in league play.

“These kids have confidence that when they find themselves in a tight game, they are going to continue to execute,” Barlow coach Tom Johnson said.

The Bruins are among the state’s top-scoring teams, averaging 73.8 points per game. Barlow has topped 80 points nine times, including both of its playoff wins. The Bruins put up a school-record 105 points midseason against Reynolds.

“Defense and rebounding will be key for us to get out of the backcourt and into our transition game, which has been good all year long,” Johnson said.

Barlow’s quick-strike ability was on full display in the first half of Saturday’s 81-73 playoff win over Pacific Conference champion Sherwood .

The Bowmen were at the free throw line for two shots — three defenders back on defense near the midcourt line. After the second make, Barlow snatched the ball out of the net and inbounded to senior Jahvari Martino, who took one bounce before whipping a deep pass down the sideline, where classmate Sam Weber had gotten behind the defense for a layup.

In three ticks, the Bruins had answered Sherwood’s free throws.

“We play our best when we are in transition,” Martino said. “We are athletic and fast — we don’t have to think twice about going on the attack.”

Martino and Atkins shared the team lead with 20 points apiece in Saturday’s win.

West Linn, ranked No. 3 nationally in the USA Today Super 25 , is expected by most to claim the 6A title, but the No. 2-seeded Bruins aren’t ready to concede the trophy.

“We don’t back down from anyone,” Atkins said. “We play our game, we have confidence, and we go out and compete.”

The Bruins are scheduled to close Thursday’s quarterfinal session against Metro League co-champion Mountainside at 8:15 p.m.

“Every team at Chiles is a good team, so we are just thinking about what we need to do on Thursday,” Johnson said.

