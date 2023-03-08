1 person hospitalized with injuries after a pedestrian crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian on Delta Drive near Ascarate Park, according to fire dispatch.
The call came in at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
El Paso Fire has confirmed that the person taken to the hospital was a pedestrian.
KTSM will update this story, as more information becomes available. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0