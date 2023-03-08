1 person hospitalized with injuries after a pedestrian crash in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a pedestrian on Delta Drive near Ascarate Park, according to fire dispatch.

The call came in at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

El Paso Fire has confirmed that the person taken to the hospital was a pedestrian.

KTSM will update this story, as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.