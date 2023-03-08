How Vanderbilt basketball's Jerry Stackhouse rallied to win SEC Co-Coach of the Year

Vanderbilt basketball had an inauspicious start to the season, but ever since a blowout loss to Alabama on Jan. 31, the Commodores have been one of the best teams in the country.

It still likely won't be enough to make the NCAA Tournament, but Vanderbilt (18-13, 11-7 SEC) has been the 32nd-best team since Feb. 1, according to the T-Rank analytics system. Winners of eight of their past nine, including against Kentucky and Tennessee, the Commodores are listed on the edge of the bubble in some bracketology projection systems and received votes in both the AP and coaches polls . That loss in Tuscaloosa seemed to be a turning point for Vanderbilt as the Commodores finish over .500 in SEC play for the first time since 2016-17.

That's the late-season surge that got Stackhouse named the SEC's Co-Coach of the Year by league coaches. Center Liam Robbins was also named Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 3.2 blocks per game, most in the SEC. Robbins was also named First Team All-SEC.

Vanderbilt finished tied for fourth in the SEC (although will be the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament due to tiebreakers), which was eight spots higher than its projected 12th in the preseason poll . That was the biggest improvement over expectations in the conference. Missouri, which also tied for fourth, was picked to finish 11th.

The Commodores will face Georgia or LSU in their first game of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT. Vanderbilt likely needs to win the SEC Tournament to get in the NCAA Tournament. However, it will have to do so without Robbins, who is out for the season with a leg injury suffered in the win over Kentucky.

"I'm proud for Jerry and that recognition," athletic director Candice Lee told The Tennessean. "Because that coach of the year recognition, that's given to you by your peers. That is truly the highest compliment when your peers recognize your work. And so I'm just really thrilled for him and thrilled for Liam."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Vanderbilt basketball's Jerry Stackhouse rallied to win SEC Co-Coach of the Year