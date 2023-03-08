Spring Football Preview: Five Immediate Impact Newcomers

Tigers reeled in several fresh faces this offseason but who can step up and make an impact during camp?

LSU dominated the offseason after signing all 25 members of their high school recruiting class and reeling in 12 transfers via the portal, but who can make an impact this spring?

Of the Tigers’ 25 signees from the 2023 class, 13 of them enrolled early and arrived on campus in January. After a complete roster overhaul, there are position groups wide open with starting duties up for the taking.

Here we dove into five newcomers who can make an immediate impact with the program:

Denver Harris - Cornerback - Texas A&M Transfer

As a freshman in College Station, Harris totaled 10 tackles in five games played. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A key piece to this recruiting cycle has been to retool the secondary and that is precisely what this coaching staff has done with their 2023 recruiting class as well as the portal. Harris, who was the first addition, is a big piece moving forward.

Harris was suspended for the second half of the regular season for Texas A&M, but Head Coach Brian Kelly did his due diligence before extending an offer and signing Harris. After meetings between Harris and the coaching staff, it was clear this program believes in what Harris can offer both on and off the field.

The Bio : “Transfer cornerback from Texas A&M … One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects for the Class of 2022 … Former 5-star recruit from Northshore High School in Houston … Under Armour All-America as a senior in high school … Appeared in 5 games as a true freshman in 2022 … 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups for the Aggies in 2022 …. Had 4 tackles vs. Alabama and a pair of pass breakups vs. Mississippi State … Named to the Athletics’ mid-season Freshman All-America team in 2022.”

Zy Alexander - Cornerback - Southeastern Louisiana Transfer

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La has had a productive career to this point with the Lions, looking to carry his success to Baton Rouge:

2022 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 Second Team FCS All-America (Stats Perform)

2021 Third Team FCS All-America (AP)

2021 First Team All-Southland Conference

2021 First Team All-Louisiana

The Bio : “Transfer from Southeastern Louisiana where he was a 3-year starter for the Lions … Helped the Lions to back-to-back appearances in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and 2022 … Lions went 9-4 in both 2021 and 2022, falling in the second round of the FCS Playoffs each year … Twice named first team All-Southland Conference … Earned All-America honors in 2021 … Appeared in 31 games at Southeastern, registering 97 tackles, 12 pass breakups and 9 interceptions … Had 6 interceptions at Southeastern in 2021 and returned 2 interceptions for TDs in 2022 … Prepped at Loreauville High School where he was also a standout in baseball.”

Omar Speights - Linebacker - Oregon State Transfer

Speights, a First-Team All-PAC-12 selection, announced his transfer to Baton Rouge this offseason. Shortly after entering the portal, Speights received significant interest from LSU, along with a number of other top programs including Alabama, before ultimately committing to Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

Speights, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has enrolled at LSU and will be a full participant in spring ball as a graduate transfer.

It was a dominant final season with the Beavers in 2022. Speights ended the year with 83 tackles and eight tackles for loss with Oregon State. In four seasons up north, he finished his career with 308 total tackles.

LSU will now have five scholarship linebackers on roster for spring ball as of right now in Speights, Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III, West Weeks and early enrollee Whit Weeks. The final linebacker that will be on roster for the 2023 season is Christian Brathwaite.

A player who can step in and make an immediate impact for the Tigers, Kelly and his staff had their foot on the gas for one of the top defensive players remaining in the transfer portal and now have him in Baton Rouge.

Javien Toviano - Defensive Back - Early Enrollee

This is where it gets interesting. Toviano signed with LSU where many anticipated him to be a cornerback from the jump for this unit, but after the Tigers hit the transfer portal with force, signing four cornerbacks, it provides flexibility for Toviano.

A player who can thrive at nickel and safety as well as corner, we could see Toviano impact this LSU defense in a myriad of ways in year one. As gifted as they come both on and off the field, the early-enrollee could be in position to play in 2023.

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Toviano continues to build up his body to compete at the next level, and after a four year stretch where he dominated the best of the best in Texas, look for his competitive nature to come out this spring and turn a few heads.

Dashawn Womack - EDGE - Early Enrollee

Womack will be a non-contact participant during spring, but his presence will surely be felt. Arguably the most important signee in LSU’s 2023 class, Womack has the chance to step in soon to help Jamar Cain’s defensive line. With both Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari entering the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers have a few spots to fill on the outside. Insert Womack.

LSU has made a few moves this offseason via the transfer portal to bring in veterans with Power Five experience, but Womack has all the intangibles to earn significant snaps this upcoming season if all goes accordingly during the offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound menace has flown up the recruiting rankings as his technique catches up to his physical tools. Putting it all together in his senior campaign, he was flat out dominant. With sheer size and tenacity paired with development in how he uses his twitchy hands, look for Womack to be that dude quickly for LSU.