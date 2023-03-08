‘You’ve gotta fight!’ Underdog Owensboro Catholic tops Bowling Green in Sweet 16 opener.

“You can’t let ‘em hold you! You’ve gotta fight!” Owensboro Catholic Coach Michael Robertson shouted at the huddled Lady Aces around him in Rupp Arena.

Only 15.3 seconds remained in the opening game of the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 between 3rd Region champion Owensboro Catholic and 4th Region champion Bowling Green on Wednesday afternoon. The Aces, after failing twice to inbound the ball beneath the Purples’ basket, were on their second consecutive timeout with a precarious two-point lead.

On attempt No. 3, Owensboro Catholic heeded Robertson’s words, safely inbounded the basketball and drew a foul. Aubrey Randolph sank two free throws with 12 seconds to go, and Karmin Riley made another pair at :05 and the Lady Aces held on for a 54-51 victory.

Wednesday’s win was redemption for the Aces, who lost to the Purples 55-54 on Feb. 11.

“It was almost the exact same way,” Robertson said. “We led the whole first half and then we gave up an offensive rebound and they put it back in to take the lead at halftime and we struggled getting the ball in there in the fourth quarter, but we prevailed. We move on.”

Owensboro Catholic’s bench was fired up as the Lady Aces tried to close out Bowling Green in the opening game of the Girls’ Sweet 16. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Owensboro Catholic exited the locker room for the second half at a 19-18 deficit, and a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals was up for grabs.

Bowling Green’s three seniors — Northern Kentucky University signee Meadow Tisdale (13.3 points per game), Tanaya Bailey (10.9) and Eastern Kentucky signee Saniyah Shelton (10.1) — each average double figures in scoring. Owensboro Catholic accounted for that trio reasonably well, limiting them to 11, eight and 10 points, respectively.

That meant someone else had to step up for the Purples on Wednesday, and that player was sophomore Katy Smiley, who made six three-point baskets and led all scorers with 20 points after averaging 5.7 a game beforehand.

But Owensboro Catholic had no trouble matching Bowling Green from long range.

The Aces, who shot 32.4% from beyond the arc during the season, made 53% in Rupp Arena, going 9-for-17 with three makes from Hailee Johnson and two apiece from Katie Riney, Lauren Keelin and Riley.

This victory was the eighth straight for Owensboro Catholic (26-9) since a Feb. 13 loss to Henderson County marked a four-game losing streak.

“This group right here, we went on a little skid there,” Robertson said. “It’s kind of funny. Last three games we’ve won were against the three of the four that beat us. I don’t know that we’ll get to the other one because that’s Henderson, so we’d both have to be in the championship game. But we’ve kind of dug in deep and really played.”

Owensboro Catholic’s Aubrey Randolph (15) contributed six points, five rebounds and two assists and made two key free throws in the closing seconds to help seal the Aces’ victory. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale (1) and Owensboro Catholic’s Jenna Krampe (35) battled for the ball during Wednesday’s game in Rupp Arena. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Bowling Green’s “opponents’ winning percentage,” per the KHSAA’s RPI ratings , declared the Purples’ schedule to be the toughest of any team to reach Rupp Arena this year. In Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State , Bowling Green was ranked sixth among this year’s Sweet 16 schools and Owensboro Catholic 10th.

Bowling Green also had a size advantage over the Aces, forcing Owensboro Catholic to elevate on defense.

“We knew we had to be connected,” Owensboro Catholic’s Riney said. “Keep our hands up because they’re very long. So we knew we had to stop the ball and then connect on defense and get rebounds for sure. We talked a lot more than usual, which I’m sure Coach is glad about. But we knew we had to play together and so we did that.”

Bowling Green finished its season 24-11 after having a seven-game winning streak snapped.

“They’ve been the most resilient group that I’ve ever coached,” Bowling Green head coach Calvin Head said. “It hurts not finishing it right there. But anytime in the state of Kentucky you can finish your season here in front of all these people…It’s been a success.”

Owensboro Catholic will play defending state champion Sacred Heart on Friday at 11 a.m. Sacred Heart beat Lawrence County 70-33 in Wednesday’s second game.

