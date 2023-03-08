Open in App
El Dorado, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11 students of the El Dorado School District to compete at the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics State Test

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORfd1_0lC6oYoj00

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that its students attended the Arkansas Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ACTM) Regional Math Contest at Southern Arkansas University on March 4, 2023. According to officials, students in grades 8 to 12 were able to test in Algebra I, Geometry, Algebra II, Statistics, and Calculus.

  • Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrsdQ_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlJzt_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aU5b_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7Wub_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmVSy_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCUo8_0lC6oYoj00
    Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District

Officials confirmed that approximately 11 students placed and are now eligible to compete at the ACTM State Contest on April 29, 2023. To view the list of students who placed, be sure to look at the list below.

Algebra I

  • Ethan Bridges (Barton Junior High School; First Place)
  • Ruqaya Ali (Barton Junior High School; Third Place)

Geometry

  • Paul Boerwinkle (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Paxton Strong (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Algebra II

  • Oscar Garza (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
  • Latrice Johnson (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Statistics

  • Lynley Rushing (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Aliyah Golden (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
  • Linda Graham (El Dorado High School; Third Place)

Calculus

  • Sebastian Marquez (El Dorado High School; First Place)
  • Daisy Tabe (El Dorado High School; Second Place)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
South Arkansas Health Officials warn residents about upcoming Medicaid changes
El Dorado, AR3 days ago
NBC 10 News First at 4: “Did You Know?” – The Legendary Goat Lady
Smackover, AR3 days ago
Camden Police searching for stolen vehicle
Camden, AR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
El Dorado middle school placed on temporary lockdown due to an incident that occurred near the school
El Dorado, AR3 days ago
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Magnolia, AR1 day ago
Fourth student arrested in campus incident
Grambling, LA5 days ago
Two North Louisiana Men Plead Guilty to Defrauding Their Employer out of Millions of Dollars
Haughton, LA3 days ago
El Dorado Police Department requesting assistance locating missing man
El Dorado, AR4 days ago
Ouachita Parish CNA accused of urinating in hospice patient’s milk; arrested
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Carter comes up clutch in Arkansas’ series-opening win over Louisiana Tech
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating man wanted for attempted second-degree murder
Monroe, LA1 day ago
McEntire’s dazzling complete-game mound effort leads Hogs over Dogs
Fayetteville, AR17 hours ago
Suspect identified in fatal shooting that claimed the life of Ruston woman
Ruston, LA3 days ago
Employee charged with theft of cash
Ruston, LA2 days ago
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating two shootings
Ruston, LA4 days ago
West Monroe Police searching for a wanted man with multiple felony warrants
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
LPSO busy with investigating two shootings
Ruston, LA3 days ago
Authorities dispatched to Monroe apartment complex discover woman allegedly shot by boyfriend
Monroe, LA4 days ago
MISSING DOG: Monroe family is seeking help to locate their missing dog
Monroe, LA4 days ago
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office still investigating fatal shooting at Monroe club; no new details released at the moment
Monroe, LA7 days ago
Monroe man allegedly distributing narcotics leads authorities on short pursuit; three suspects arrested
Monroe, LA5 days ago
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for three counts of attempted second-degree murder
Monroe, LA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy