Liana Liberato: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Scream 6’ Star

Image Credit: Paramont Pictures

Liana Liberato has to watch out for Ghostface now that she’s in the Scream franchise. The 27-year-old actor plays Quinn Bailey, a new character in Scream 6. But is Quinn a friend, or a foe? Either way, Liana gets to join the beloved horror franchise and star alongside Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and Jenna Ortega. Here is everything you need to know about Liana.

Liana Liberato (Photo: Paramont Pictures)

Liana plays Quinn in ‘Scream 6’.

Not much is known about Liana’s Scream 6 character ahead of the film’s release. She’s one of several newcomers to the franchise, the others being Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, and Dermot Mulroney

She’s from Texas.

Liana grew up in Galveston, Texas. Galveston is a port city off the coast of Southeast Texas. Liana eventually moved to California to pursue acting.

She started acting at 7 years old.

Liana’s first acting gig was in a community production of Galveston: The Musical, according to her Rotten Tomatoes bio. Her first TV acting job was an episode of Cold Case in 2005. She went on to appear in CSI: Miami, House, and Sons of Anarchy.

Liana Liberato at the ‘Scream 6’ premiere on March 6 (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

She’s been nominated for two Daytime Emmys.

Liana’s lead performance in the Hulu thriller series Light as a Father earned her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations in back-to-back years. In 2019, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series. The following year, she earned a nod for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program.

She was in a Miley Cyrus music video.

In 2008, Liana appeared in the music video for Miley Cyrus‘ hit song “7 Things”. She’s since appeared in the music videos for Nat & Alex Wolff‘s “Maybe” in 2011 and Kygo and One Republic‘s “Stranger Things” in 2018.