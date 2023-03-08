Open in App
Springfield, MA
8 people arrested, more than 100K bags of fentanyl seized in dismantling of Massachusetts drug ring

By Frank O'Laughlin,

3 days ago

A monthslong investigation into a Massachusetts drug trafficking ring recently ended with eight arrests and the seizure of a gigantic stash of fentanyl and cocaine, authorities announced Wednesday.

State troopers assigned to a narcotics reduction enforcement team launched an investigation in 2022 into a trafficking organization that was supplying heroin and fentanyl across Hampden County, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

In total, the task force seized 9.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 2.3 kilograms of fentanyl packed into 111,200 individual small baggies, 28 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, 18 pounds of marijuana, more than $100,000 in cash, six motor vehicles, and three handguns, state police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CVPE_0lC6o4fQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KF50q_0lC6o4fQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Cb36_0lC6o4fQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkCH4_0lC6o4fQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHvhP_0lC6o4fQ00

As a result of the outcome of the investigation, law enforcement officials executed search warrants for several locations and vehicles throughout Hampden County and arrested the following individuals:

  • Josue Figueroa, of Springfield, is charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl 200 grams or more, trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more, and conspiracy to violate narcotic laws.
  • Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield, is charged with trafficking heroin 100-200 grams, trafficking fentanyl 10 or more grams, trafficking cocaine 100-200 grams, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
  • Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield, is charged with trafficking heroin 100-200 grams, trafficking fentanyl 10 or more grams, trafficking cocaine 100-200 grams, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
  • Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke, is charged with trafficking heroin 200 grams or more, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
  • Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield is charged with trafficking in heroin or fentanyl 36-100 grams.
  • Heriberton Escalera, 34, of Springfield, is charged with trafficking heroin or fentanyl 36-100 grams, trafficking cocaine 100-200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm with a prior conviction for a crime involving violence or drugs.
  • Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke, is charged with possession of heroin.
  • Aneudy Lopez-Santos, 40, of Holyoke, is charged with trafficking cocaine 100-200 grams.

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr. said, “Dismantling these organizations that import death onto our streets is a priority of the Massachusetts State Police and our partner agencies.”

Investigators noted that the Springfield area is a source of supply for large-scale narcotics trafficking in Western New England with direct connections to Connecticut and New York City.

In 2022 alone, state police detectives responded to 57 overdoses believed to be caused by heroin or fentanyl in Hampden County, while Springfield police detectives responded to 487 suspected overdoses in their city.

There were a total of 692 suspected heroin or fentanyl overdoses reported across the state last year.

