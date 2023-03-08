Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Haaland and West Ham honor International Women’s Day in cringeworthy fashion

By Seth Vertelney,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H68vM_0lC6nV8L00

It’s International Women’s Day, and Erling Haaland and West Ham are marking the occasion with some well intentioned but very awkward content.

Haaland (or most likely his social media team) posted a special edition IWD word search on Instagram, which was for some reason called a crossword puzzle.

“This is for all my female fans on this special day!” Haaland (or someone paid by Haaland) said. “Here’s my message to each one of you. Can you find it in this crossword puzzle?”

In case you don’t want to actually do the work yourself, we have taken the liberty: “You all make the world a much better place.”

Aw.

Joining Haaland in the “good intentions but weird execution” category is West Ham, whose players took to the pitch in training tops with the names of important women in their lives on the back.

Most players opted for their mothers, wives or grandmothers. Great! Who can argue with that? But while “Mum” or “Nan” looks perfectly reasonable, even adorable, on the back of a jersey, this one hits a little different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUGR8_0lC6nV8L00

Surely she has a name??

Michail Antonio went in a different direction too, though we have absolutely no quibbles with the idea or execution.

