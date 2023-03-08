D-B, Science Hill dominate year-end swimming and diving awards

The Northeast Tennessee High School Regional Swimming and Diving Coaches recently announced the year-end awardees for the 2022-2023 season.

Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill swept the swimming and diving awards.

Cherokee’s swimmer of the year nominees were Noah Hawk and Neyla Price. Volunteer’s swmmer of the year nominees were Matthew Carter and Madeline Henroitt.

The swimmers and divers of the year are determined by performance criteria. The coach of the year awards are determined by a vote of their peers.

Male Diver of the Year

Michael Wissert

Dobyns-Bennett High School

Female Diver of the Year

Lacy Leita

Science Hill High School

Male Swimmer of the Year (tie)

Colin Burnette

Science Hill High School

Will Mayhew

Dobyns-Bennett High School

Female Swimmer of the Year

Annalee Price

Science Hill High School

Girls’ Team Coach of the Year

Kelli Broussard

Elizabethton High School

Boys’ Team Coach of the Year

Chris Coraggio

Science Hill High School