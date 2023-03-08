D-B, Science Hill dominate year-end swimming and diving awards

The Northeast Tennessee High School Regional Swimming and Diving Coaches recently announced the year-end awardees for the 2022-2023 season.
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill swept the swimming and diving awards.
Cherokee’s swimmer of the year nominees were Noah Hawk and Neyla Price. Volunteer’s swmmer of the year nominees were Matthew Carter and Madeline Henroitt.
The swimmers and divers of the year are determined by performance criteria. The coach of the year awards are determined by a vote of their peers.
Male Diver of the Year
Michael Wissert
Dobyns-Bennett High School
Female Diver of the Year
Lacy Leita
Science Hill High School
Male Swimmer of the Year (tie)
Colin Burnette
Science Hill High School
Will Mayhew
Dobyns-Bennett High School
Female Swimmer of the Year
Annalee Price
Science Hill High School
Girls’ Team Coach of the Year
Kelli Broussard
Elizabethton High School
Boys’ Team Coach of the Year
Chris Coraggio
Science Hill High School
