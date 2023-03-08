Illinoisans To Receive Second Check From Facebook Settlement

Photo: iStockphoto

Millions of Illinois residents received a settlement check from Facebook in 2022 after the company was caught obtaining user data through facial geometry and finger scanning. The state passed a law in 2008 known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act that details this action as a violation of privacy. A class action lawsuit was filed against the company a few years ago, and after an ongoing litigation, Meta, Facebook's parent company, agreed to pay $650 million to the state.

As part of the settlement, Illinois Facebook users received a check for $397 each. Now, not even a year later, Illinoisans will receive a second check! According to FOX32 , the second check, totaling $30, will be granted to the 1.3 million Illinoisans who received the first check last year. Those who did not file a claim when the initial settlement took place in 2020 did not receive any money from the lawsuit.

The $30 will be directly deposited in your bank account, or will be sent as a check in the mail. The second check is actually a direct result of initial checks that were not cashed in time. Information regarding the exact date and time that the checks will be sent out has not been released.