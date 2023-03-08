Pizza Joint in New Jersey Sells a 'Box of Fries' and It's Absolutely Epic

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If there’s one thing we love, it is pizza. But sometimes you want a bit of variety with your pizza. That’s when using the essence of a pizza to create a new dish comes in handy.

TikTok content creator @avenuepizza shared footage of a Pizza place in New Jersey that sells a Box of Fries. Every pizza place needs a box of fries.

Avenue Pizza in Bloomfield, NJ, offers a unique item on its menu. Not only did they serve up pizzas, but they also created the Box of Fries. The Box of Fries looks similar to a pizza. It’s a combination of French Fries, cheese, and sauces. If you ever wanted food that makes you think of pizza, but it’s made of fries, this is the menu item for you. We knew the Box of Fries was for us from the moment the box opened. It’s definitely something you should eat with a fork. But regardless of the need for utensils, we’d love to try the Box of Fries.

Let’s see how the TikTokers responded to this video. User @dhuynh0 admitted, “All of them fries are gonna be soggy.” @Jeremiah Newton said, “Nah, I don’t care what anyone says that looks absolutely delectable.” @Anthony Cataldi replied, “Those fries look amazing.” @TheConnorD joked, “That’s a heart attack in a pizza box. LOL.”

We love the look of the Box of Fries. Perhaps we’ll take a road trip to Avenue Pizza someday. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @avenuepizza’s TikTok channel. You never know what new menu options will appear next.

