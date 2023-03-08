Famous Dole Whips Are Apparently About to Hit Grocery Stores

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of your favorite Disney treats will soon be coming to your local supermarket. And if you've ever tried this luscious soft serve, you'll be counting the days until you can get your hands on them. TikTok content creator @ snackolator tells us all about what will now be able to enjoy from the comfort of our own home.

This sweet and creamy confection will come in several flavors. And you’ll want to try them all!

This is exciting news! He tells us that the amazing Dole Whips are coming to freezer sections nationwide. They are going to be offering these amazing treats in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry. Yum! We can’t wait to try them. They will package these frozen treats in little cups, in boxes of four. And he promises to keep us informed as the when they will start hitting the grocery store's shelves. Along with many in the comments, we are hoping they will eventually add a coconut flavor to this lineup, too.

This announcement excited the audience! Viewer @TraciClement commented, “They need to just make it and sell it by the pint because these cups are not enough for me.” Forget the pint. We are hoping they are soon sold by the gallon. Viewer @Joanna said, “And they will be really expensive and I will absolutely try all of them.” Too funny. They might be, but we’ll be making room in the budget to try them too. Viewer @ThorBiggersøn commented, “If this is close to the original, I will literally buy out of the store.” We are with you!

It thrilled us to know that one day soon, we can have these anytime we’d like. We’ll just have to figure out which one we’ll try first.