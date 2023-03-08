Hopkins Talks Trade, Contract ‘Flexibility’; Cowboys Aware?

DeAndre Hopkins is so aware of the trade rumors that maybe we should quit labeling them “rumors.” How aware are the Cowboys?

FRISCO - Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is hanging out in DFW … and he’s aware of the impression that creates as it relates to the wideout-hungry Dallas Cowboys.

He’s also so aware of the trade rumors that maybe we should quit labeling them “rumors.”

And one more positive sign for the Cowboys and any other bidder: He is, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, willing to be “flexible” with his contract.

The Cowboys could use Hopkins.

The Cowboys could use “flexibility”

"Talk to me!'' said Hopkins on Monday as he communicated on a social media live stream with Dez Bryant, the former Cowboys star who is “recruiting'' Hopkins to The Star.

We know for certain now that Arizona has the All-Pro receiver on the trade block and we know that he is under contract for two more years with the Cardinals.

Hopkins’ cap hits would be $19.5 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024 over that time with an average annual salary of about $27 million.

Does “flexible” mean the $27 mil can be massaged? Or does it simply mean he won’t demand a rich extension?

There is speculation that it might take something less than a first-round pick to pry the five-time All-Pro Hopkins from the Cardinals. And of course, while there will obviously be other bidders, Hopkins is certainly aware of the impression being created by spending the last two weekends or so hanging out in DFW, as was the case last weekend in Lewisville and now again in Cowboys Country.

Cowboys Nation knows what it all looks like. And so dies DeAndre Hopkins.

