Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Over 300 more shelter beds to be added in Washington County

By Hailey Dunn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0eaY_0lC6kA1N00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Washington County Homeless Services program is awarding seven shelter locations funding for at least 317 shelter beds.

The $10 million allocation is intended to help maintain shelters, as well as create more capacity. Officials anticipate the money to fund between 317 and 347 shelter beds.

Green Zebra Grocery to close all locations after 10 years in business

Leaders say the money is just a piece of the puzzle though, there are a lot of other people and agencies collaborating.

“This funding opportunity represents so many partners who have identified shelter capacity, a shelter plan, a shelter location, and they are committed to providing this emergency shelter long term in partnership with the county,” said Jes Larson, manager of the county’s housing services.

County officials plan to maintain two shelters, Centro Cultural and Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center in Beaverton, that both have about 20 units.

The other five shelters, which were either acquired recently or are new constructions, will be housing at least 240 new beds. Beyond just providing a bed, officials say some of these shelters are specifically designed to provide low-barrier space and help medically fragile individuals and families.

There will be both pod village and shared space shelter options.

“It wasn’t long ago that Washington County had no year-round shelter solutions for homeless adults and couples, and very few for families with children. I am so proud of the work we have done to dramatically expand our shelter capacity and I am looking forward to a future shelter system providing a robust range of solutions to meet the needs here in our Washington County,” said Kathryn Harrington, Washington County Board of Commissioners Chair.

The supportive housing program taxes high-earning households and business profits. Leaders say the system is a proven approach to ending homelessness.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Homeless doubtful of Portland’s new sanctioned campsites
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Action starts today’: Wheeler announces first homeless shelter site in camp plan
Portland, OR2 days ago
Neighbors express concern about homeless camp near private school on East Burnside
Portland, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CareOregon to convert Seaside hotel into housing for healthcare workers, OHP members with behavioral health needs
Seaside, OR1 day ago
Pendleton, Roseburg nurses say thousands of dollars were withheld from paychecks
Portland, OR2 days ago
Homelessness, crime: 2023 Portland looks very different
Portland, OR1 day ago
Justin Link, ‘instigator’ in Redmond 5, granted parole
Portland, OR1 day ago
Auditor: Portland leaders tried to select PPB-loaded firm for ‘reconciliation’ project without bidding process
Portland, OR2 days ago
Pile of Puppies
Salem, OR1 day ago
Student text from lockdown: ‘How will you remember me?’
Portland, OR14 hours ago
‘It’s a good run’: Shamrock Run brings 20K to Portland
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Dante Halling sentenced to 45 years for opening fire on law enforcement officers
Portland, OR1 day ago
TriMet, UW partner on effects of fentanyl smoke
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Marijuana is legal in Oregon — why do some still grow it illegally?
Clatskanie, OR1 day ago
Dead man dropped off at Vancouver emergency room
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Bricks Need Mortar survey: 79% of small businesses were vandalized in 2022
Portland, OR1 day ago
Here’s how an affordable housing complex in Portland changed Oregon law
Portland, OR2 days ago
Concern mounts in Portland after 3 shootings within 48 hours
Portland, OR1 day ago
Vancouver brewery hosting drag brunch vandalized
Vancouver, WA8 hours ago
Missing child believed to be in danger
Salem, OR3 days ago
Trail closures coming to popular Portland nature area
Portland, OR1 day ago
2 taken to hospital after fiery head-on crash on Hwy 6
Forest Grove, OR18 hours ago
Oregon bill would let homeowners replace racist property deeds
Lake Oswego, OR2 days ago
Oregon reversing course? Retail thefts could result in more jail time under new bill
Portland, OR2 days ago
2 suspects indicted in Eliot neighborhood homicide
Portland, OR1 day ago
Delays continue after homeless camp found in tunnel under Steel Bridge
Portland, OR2 days ago
No Matter How Violently He Behaves, the State Hospital Keeps Expelling This Mentally Ill Portlander Back to Town
Portland, OR4 days ago
Lake Oswego representatives push for bill to make removing racist property language easier
Lake Oswego, OR2 days ago
Five Portland-area coffee professionals will compete for national titles
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy