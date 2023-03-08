Over 300 more shelter beds to be added in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Washington County Homeless Services program is awarding seven shelter locations funding for at least 317 shelter beds.

The $10 million allocation is intended to help maintain shelters, as well as create more capacity. Officials anticipate the money to fund between 317 and 347 shelter beds.

Leaders say the money is just a piece of the puzzle though, there are a lot of other people and agencies collaborating.

“This funding opportunity represents so many partners who have identified shelter capacity, a shelter plan, a shelter location, and they are committed to providing this emergency shelter long term in partnership with the county,” said Jes Larson, manager of the county’s housing services.

County officials plan to maintain two shelters, Centro Cultural and Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center in Beaverton, that both have about 20 units.

The other five shelters, which were either acquired recently or are new constructions, will be housing at least 240 new beds. Beyond just providing a bed, officials say some of these shelters are specifically designed to provide low-barrier space and help medically fragile individuals and families.

There will be both pod village and shared space shelter options.

“It wasn’t long ago that Washington County had no year-round shelter solutions for homeless adults and couples, and very few for families with children. I am so proud of the work we have done to dramatically expand our shelter capacity and I am looking forward to a future shelter system providing a robust range of solutions to meet the needs here in our Washington County,” said Kathryn Harrington, Washington County Board of Commissioners Chair.

The supportive housing program taxes high-earning households and business profits. Leaders say the system is a proven approach to ending homelessness.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.