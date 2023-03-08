Open in App
Brawley, CA
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Suspect on the loose in Brawley

By Karina Bazarte,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUvkN_0lC6iydv00

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley Police is in search of a suspect who shot at three men.

The shooting happened behind Main Street in an alley on Monday, March 6 in the afternoon said the Brawley Police Department (BPD).

Of the three men who were shot at, only one was injured said BPD.

According to BPD, the situation started with an altercation that lead to a shooting and none of them knew each other.

BPD said the suspect is described as a young man and was wearing a hoodie with a 'Cookies' logo which is a well-known dispensary business.

If you have any information about this case, contact BPD at (760) 344-2111.

The post Suspect on the loose in Brawley appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brawley, CA newsLocal Brawley, CA
Police Seek Suspect in Brawley Shooting
Brawley, CA2 days ago
The Beat: February 7 - March 5
Brawley, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested for shooting two teenagers
Brawley, CA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
YPD confirms jewelry scammer suspects are in custody
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Driver accused of leading stolen car pursuit in Mecca area
Mecca, CA10 hours ago
Victim of Wednesday’s carjacking incident speaks out
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Suspect killed in crash after carjacking spree, multi-agency chase in Yuma
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
First clinic in Holtville now open
Holtville, CA1 day ago
Rolle Elementary School shelter-in-place lifted
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
City of Yuma hosts 4th Annual BBQ & Brew
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago
Sprinkler stops Yuma apartment fire, occupants safely evacuated
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
New plea offer made in blow torch case
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
SPECIAL REPORT: Treasures of the Desert Southwest – Yuma Territorial Prison State Park
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
City of Yuma announces spring slurry, oil, and chip seal program, March 15
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Police in Yuma warn the community about catalytic converter theft
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
F-35 to perform at Yuma Air Show
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Overnight lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
February border apprehensions decline
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
MCAS Yuma Air Show is back!
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
MCAS Yuma Airshow returns after three-year hiatus
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago
East Yuma gets new fire station
Yuma, AZ5 days ago
Yuma teachers gets salary increase for upcoming school year
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
High School Madness Consumes Fairgrounds
Imperial, CA3 days ago
Incident Involving Calexico Teacher, Student Prompts Probe
Calexico, CA4 days ago
Lane closure on I-8 near Colorado River Bridge near Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Yuma Air Show will feature the Osprey aircraft
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
New Calexico mayor receives controversy over social media
Calexico, CA5 days ago
El Centro Air Show to be an all-new experience for the public
El Centro, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy