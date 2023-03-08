Women's 2023 March Madness NCAA Tournament Schedule, Dates

Take a look at the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament schedule complete with dates and locations of all rounds and times for the Final Four and championship game.

March is on as Division I teams all across the country embark on a journey to the NCAA title. Below is a rough schedule of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament where the championship will occur in Dallas on Sunday, April 2.

Keep in mind since there are undetermined teams hosting the first and second rounds, there's not any set times or locations just yet. The only games with official times on the calendar are the Final Four and title game.

2023 Women's NCAA basketball tournament schedule

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN First Four: Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (times TBD)

Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16 (times TBD) First round: Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 (times TBD)

Friday and Saturday, March 17-18 (times TBD) Second round: Sunday and Monday, March 19-20 (times TBD)

Sunday and Monday, March 19-20 (times TBD) Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 (times TBD)

Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 (times TBD) Elite Eight: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27

Sunday and Monday, March 26-27 Final Four: Friday, March 31 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, March 31 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Championship: Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Below is a look at the locations of the tournament. The first and second rounds will be hosted by the nation's top seeds. For example, Indiana is likely to get a one-seed, which means it will host the first two rounds of its region's games inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Note that 'regional' below is another way of saying Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.

Round: City: Arena:

Regional Greenville, S.C. Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Regional Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

Final Four Dallas American Airlines Center

Closer to tournament time, a schedule with updated times and network will be posted.

