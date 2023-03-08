Eric Gray: From Steelers Household to Steelers Running Back

When it comes to the running back position, Eric Gray might offer too much for the Pittsburgh Steelers to pass up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a nice 1-2 punch with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but that might not preclude them from adding to the running back room in the NFL Draft. Oklahoma's Eric Gray confirmed an informal visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

This was a unique moment for Gray where everything came full circle for him.

"I met with the running backs coach (Eddie Faulkner) here," Gray said. "It was great. My mom was a huge Steelers fan. It was the only thing on in my house, and when I was little, I was wearing Hines Ward jerseys and Troy Polamalu jerseys. Just to be able to live that moment with her being a Steelers fan for so long and I'm sitting here with the running backs coach. It was a dream come true."

As far as a statement game goes, Gray recalls the West Virginia game from last season as one that he would look to sell to running back coaches around the league.

"Just because it was a tight game and it was my most rushing yards last year," Gray said. "You can just see me doing it all. Unfortunately, we didn't end up winning the game, but you can see me trying to do my best to win that game, but it just didn't go our way."

On that afternoon, Gray ran for a whopping 211 yards on the ground and accumulated two touchdowns in the process.

Gray is a football historian who mentioned studying tailbacks who predated his era such as Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders. As for his scouting report on previous Steelers running backs and what he took from their games, he answered Jerome Bettis.

"That's a downhill runner, two yards and a could of dust," Gray said. "But you look at Le'Veon (Bell) and that patience that he runs with is just unbelievable. The ability to let those guys set up those blocks is unbelievable."

He also heaped praise on current Steelers starting running back Najee Harris.

"Downhill runner, ferocious runner with the stiff arm," he said. "I definitely think I could compliment him and coming out of the backfield, being able to make people miss and be that change of pace. He can get those tough yards and I go in there, make someone miss and maybe go score. That tandem doesn't allow the defense to key one person and just prepare for Najee. You'd have to prepare for both of us."

Coming from Tennessee, he gets some Alvin Kamara comparisons with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. If the game was on the line, what route would the dual-talented running back draw up for himself?

"I'm running a corner route, setting it up and running away from him, sticking it at ten (yards). Touchdown, we win the game," he said.

Gray's eyes light up in the huddle whenever he hears a counter-play call from the offensive coordinator.

"I know those big guys are coming, and I'm running right behind them and make someone miss," he explained.

After transferring to Oklahoma this past fall, Gray showed off the ability to break off more explosive plays despite not necessarily being a speedster. One area of his game that has always been evident from the start has been his wiggle and ability to make defenders miss in space. He forced 58 missed tackles on his 212 carries this past season for the Sooners, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Gray's ability to make an impact in both key phases of the game, whether that be on the ground or through the air as a receiver or pass protector, there's a lot to like about his skill set. Even in a stacked running back class that features just about every archetype that you could possibly dream for, he offers plenty of value as a complimentary piece in the backfield, even if he never develops into an every-down, workhorse caliber back.

With free agency on the horizon, the Steelers would need to fill other holes at more pressing positions before they would likely feel great about taking a linebacker in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft, where Gray is likely to come off of the board. But free agency is for filling team needs, and the draft is for acquiring talent.

Depending on how far he falls, Gray's talent might be too abundant for them to pass on.

