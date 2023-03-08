2023 Players Championship Picks: Our Staff's Favorite Bets

It's a huge week on the PGA Tour as golfers head to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship . With so much on the line and such a great field ahead of us, there are tons of different ways to bet on Players Championship odds , so we called for a little help.

Geoff Fienberg, Brian Kirschner, Bradley Todd, Andy Lack, Sam Eaton and Tom Jacobs break down their best bet for The Players Championship before Thursday's opening round.

Remember, these don't necessarily have to be outright selections for The Players Championship . These best bets could be anything from a top-10 finish to fading a player and betting on them to miss the cut.

So, before you place a bet on The Players Championship, make sure you take a look at our handicappers' best bets for the weekend ahead.

Players Championship Best Bets - Staff Picks

Sam Eaton

Chris Kirk (+5500) (Betting Without Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler) Place this bet each-way on Bet365

I’m all in on Chris Kirk this week. Kirk is one of the hottest in the field and is playing in a competition he’s had decent success at. The American has had three top-13 finishes at the Players Championship, with approach play and putting being the key to those performances. In the last three months, he’s 7th in this field when it comes to SG Approach, 12th in SG Around The Green, 2nd in SG Par 4, 10th SG T2G, 4th Prox:125-150 and 20th in SG Ball Striking.

Scheffler, Rahm and Rory all feature pretty high-up on statistical models heading into this week, and my model is no different. However, taking +5500 on Chris Kirk in the without market is a massive bet. Plus with Bet365 Sportsbook, you can do it each-way. This means, if you bet $50 each way on Chris Kirk at +5500 in the without-the-top-three market, your total stake is $100. If Chris Kirk wins (without the big three) you’ll win $3,537. However, if he comes 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th (without the top three) you’ll win $737.50.

Geoff Fienberg

Adam Scott Top 20 (+400) (Bet $100 to collect $500) Tail this Adam Scott pick at FanDuel right now

Off of a 31st-place finish last week, Scott comes to TPC Sawgrass coming off a MC last year that ended his streak of nine consecutive cuts made at The Players. The game continues to round into form but it's interesting to note that Scott's improved putting has come at the cost of some shaky approach play. However,I have full confidence that this past champion, who's had an entire career being world-class with his irons, will be quick to find the fix. I expect the approach play to return, while the putting remains a positive.

Tom Jacobs

Kramer Hickok Top 40 (+330) (Bet $100 to collect $430) DraftKings has the best odds for this Kramer Hickok bet

After a poor start to the season, Kramer Hickok as found some form, and it comes at the best time, as he enters the richest tournament in golf.

The past two years, Hickok has made the cut at TPC Sawgrass, and has finished 58th and 42nd, and whilst yes, we need him to improve on those two results, each effort showed promise.

When 58th on debut, Hickok was 22nd at the halfway stage and 36th going into the final round, meaning he would have paid off this bet had he have been able to hold on. The same was true last year, when one shot kept him outside the top 40, and again he promised to be a lot better than he finished. Hickock finished 42nd last year, but was 3rd after round one, 22nd after round two, and 26th after round three, so he spent all week inside the magic number, right up until the end.

Hickock has finished 29th and 14th in his past two starts, at the Genesis Invitational and Honda Classic respectively, and with his best ever finish (2nd) coming at another Pete Dye design, at the TPC River Highlands, I think this is a great spot for Hickok to make the cut, and get himself inside the top 40 at a solid number.

Brian Kirschner

Russell Henley Top 40 (+120) (Bet $100 to collect $240) DraftKings has the best odds for this Players Championship best bet

Alright, the more conservative strategy worked last week as we were able to cash Rickie Top 40 at plus money. I am going back to this market this week and targeting this four-time PGA tour winner, Russell Henley.



This Georgia Bulldog is known as one of the best iron players on tour and this is certainly a second-shot golf course. Henely has always done his best work on short Bermuda courses. Winner at the Sony Open and Honda Classic, its no surprise that I think TPC Sawgrass is a great spot for him. Over the past 50 rounds, Russell ranks 12th in SG: Approach and, 26th in SG: ball striking.



Henley was able to gain 11 strokes on approach here last year while still gaining 2.3 on the greens. I think +120 is more than fair on Russell this week.

Bradley Todd

Webb Simpson Top 40 (+160) (Bet $100 to collect $260) If you want to tail this pick, DraftKings has the best odds

Webb Simpson has made his last three cuts and impressed last time out at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He closed with a final round of 66 to finish T24th; he hit his irons exceptionally well throughout the week ranking out 6th on approach. Webb did struggle off the tee but that started to improve as the week went on. That final round will no doubt have left a lovely taste in his mouth as he arrives at TPC Sawgrass this week. Webb is a previous winner here and he's also finished inside the top 20 on three occasions. It's a great course fit; what he lacks in distance he can make up for elsewhere. If you look at his last three results, it's always been one round that has let him down. That performance last week might be a sign that he's edging closer to putting it all together. I struggle to see him finishing outside the top 40 this week.

Andy Lack

Will Zalatoris Top 10 (+320) (Bet $100 to collect $420) In order to get the best odds for this pick, head to DraftKings

While I certainly believe that Will Zalatoris is absolutely capable of winning this tournament, I’ll shift my attention to top-10 market for the World No. 8. Zalatoris is coming off a ho-hum 53rd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he gained 4.7 strokes off the tee, which is incredibly encouraging as he now heads to a venue where off the tee performance is absolutely crucial. I think there is tremendous value in all markets on Zalatoris, and I expect him to be firmly in the mix come Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville.