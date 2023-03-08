Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
RamDigest

Rams Trade Ramsey? Idea Sends CB to NFC Power

By Connor Zimmerlee,

5 days ago

With the rumors of a potential Jalen Ramsey trade, the Rams get back a solid package in this proposal.

It seemingly would not be a Los Angeles Rams offseason if there weren't any rumors surrounding potential retirements or trades .

Well, this offseason has featured both, with Sean McVay and Aaron Donald having to once again confirm they will return for the 2023 season. However, they may do so without a key member of the Rams defense.

With Jalen Ramsey's name popping up as a potential trade candidate, the Rams may look to move on from the star cornerback. If they do opt to trade Ramsey, CBS Sports proposed a trade that would send him to an NFC contender.

Philadelphia Eagles get: Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams get: 2023 first-round pick (No. 30), 2024 conditional fourth-rounder

The Rams are finally paying for their all-star investments, shopping Ramsey three years after giving him a record $105M extension. Fresh off his second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves himself a splashy upgrade, especially in the secondary.

And with two starters -- CB James Bradberry and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- hitting free agency, he'd essentially be swapping them out for a single shutdown complement to Darius Slay in Ramsey, whose ultra-competitive spirit and swagger would fit right in with the Philadelphia market.

For the Eagles, pairing Slay and Ramsey would become arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL while turning an already elite defense into an even better unit. Last season, the duo would have combined for 143 total tackles, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles.

As for the Rams, well, retooling without a first-round pick is not easy. No, the Rams may not ultimately trade Ramsey . If they do, though, this trade package could go a long way in retooling a roster fresh off a 5-12 season.

After all, getting back into the first round would mark the first time they've drafted on day one since 2016 when they selected Jared Goff No. 1 overall.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

