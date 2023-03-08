Open in App
Martin County, NC
The Enterprise

Historical Society features early settlement program

By Fred W. Harrison For The Enterprise,

3 days ago

A room capacity crowd of nearly 70 persons attended a program given Sunday, Feb. 19, by Sarah H. Stalls, former news journalist and now Information and Community Engagement Coordinator with Martin County Schools, on the lore and history of the former Dymond City settlement.

Located in Martin County’s Griffin’s township section. The settlement, originally called Waring, was the result of an ambitious plan by northern and overseas investors to exploit the area’s vast timber resources after the Civil War.

The business created Martin County’s first railroad, a 20-mile narrow gauge stretch between Jamesville and Washington. Operations folded in the early 1890s and by the 1920s, most visible signs of Dymond City had vanished.

Stalls noted the many interesting personalities, like the Nolans, Fishers and others who came from far-away places to reside in the area and assist with the various operations of the Jamesville and Washington Railroad and Lumber Company.

In the late 1860s, the company purchased what was known as the John Gray Blount (Washington, NC merchant) land patent, an extensively untapped area of virgin pine forest.

Audience discussion at the close of the meeting noted the location of the company wharf in Jamesville, the mills, post offices (Amherst and Grundy) and associated landmarks connected with Dymond City along the railroad corridor. An artifact exhibited by Stalls was a piece of railroad iron unearthed from the site.

Stalls noted her appreciation for earlier researchers, such as Martin County historian Francis M. and Mrs. Linda Taylor (E.T.) and sister for their prior contributions in documenting the history of the area.

The event was videoed and will soon be available on the Martin County Historical Society’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo_4nNfgVfoAYbdu15bBE6w.

The Martin County Historical Society has recently begun a new series of community meetings for discussion of the genealogy, stories and history of families in Martin County. Meetings are informal, with participants sharing information tidbits and other for the greater knowledge of all.

The inaugural meeting was held Feb. 9. The next meeting will be Thursday evening, Mar. 9 at Historic Asa Biggs House. The topic for this meeting will be the history of the various branches of the Griffin family in Martin County. The meeting starts at 6:30pm.

Contact Jane Gray Benson at 252-799-1576 for additional details. Benson is also available at the Biggs House on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. Come join in the discussions and share your information.

