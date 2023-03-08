Williamson County extends disaster declaration until June after ice storm

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County’s disaster declaration that was issued amidst the ice storm was recently extended until June because cleanup is taking longer than expected, according to a spokesperson.

The disaster declaration was issued by County Judge Bill Gravell on Jan. 31, 2023, and was previously extended by the Commissioners Court through March 9, 2023. A copy of the extended declaration can be found here .

The declaration was extended by 90 days and is now set to end June 5, according to a release from the county.

In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, the state must demonstrate that its uninsured damage meets or exceeds $51,587,544 and Williamson County’s damage must meet or exceed $2,704,035.48.

According to the release, a federal disaster declaration could allow for people with property damage to receive some financial assistance, such as low interest loans, for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to report their property damage to the state online .

Williamson County is not currently under a burn ban, and residents can burn brush if it is not against their deed restrictions and if they have checked with their Emergency Service District (ESD) to see if a permit is required. A list of ESD phone numbers is available here.

Call and report your controlled burn to Williamson County Communications at (512) 864-8282. Williamson County Communications should be able to inform callers of any burning restrictions that Williamson County Communications has been made aware of and that may exist.

