Open in App
Midland, TX
See more from this location?
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating another aggravated robbery

By Erica Miller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NySoX_0lC6g6iY00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve an aggravated robbery. Midland Crime Stoppers said a photo obtained from a security camera may not be the best but is hoping someone may recognize the clothing or may have overheard someone talking about the crime.

On February 23, an unknown man, thought to be African American, entered the Dollar General located at 2015 N. Lamesa Road. The man walked around the store gathering snacks and then went to the register to pay for his items. After the suspect handed over $10 to pay for his items, the store clerk opened the cash drawer, which prompted the suspect to draw a gun and demand the money. He then left the store with about $1,079 in stolen cash.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male standing 6’2″ tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Under Armour hoodie, black and camp print joggers, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230223056. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Odessa man accused of selling fentanyl
Odessa, TX15 hours ago
OPD looking for buffet theft suspect
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Odessan charged with intoxication assault
Odessa, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OPD investigating auto burglary
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Man arrested in connection with shooting outside Steins Bar
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Man accused of robbing woman using fake knife
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Crime Stoppers looking for burglary suspect(s)
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
Midland PD looking for HEB thief
Midland, TX2 days ago
Midland PD needs help identifying subject
Midland, TX3 days ago
UPDATE: Midland man charged with manslaughter after deadly crash
Midland, TX2 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Odessa mom warns of attempted kidnapping
Odessa, TX3 days ago
The Basin's Unsolved: Walking down the Sidewalk
Midland, TX4 days ago
Bank jugging beginning to pick up in Odessa
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Odessan charged following alleged grab-and-dash at DK
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Early Morning Fire Near Odessa Damages 5 Homes
Odessa, TX23 hours ago
Woman accused of dumping dogs in Midland arrested
Midland, TX4 days ago
Help DPS Capture These Remaining 6 Most Wanted Fugitives In Texas
Midland, TX2 days ago
MISD employee on leave after reports of being under the influence
Midland, TX1 day ago
Big Spring PD requesting your assistance
Big Spring, TX5 days ago
Ghastly Wipeout Crash Caught on Camera
Big Spring, TX3 days ago
Monahans woman killed in roll-over crash
Monahans, TX3 days ago
Accidental shooting reported at Jaguars
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Area News: Fatal 1-Vehicle Crashes Reported in Martin and Scurry County
Monahans, TX2 days ago
Register now for Bustin for Badges Clay Shoot
Odessa, TX5 days ago
Midland woman dies from injuries after crash
Midland, TX3 days ago
OPD needs help identifying theft subjects
Odessa, TX8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy