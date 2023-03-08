Open in App
Lexington, KY
Short-term rental regulations are potentially coming

3 days ago
Historic South Hill Mansion | Photo via Airbnb


Regulation of short-term rentals (STRs) could soon become a reality in Lexington.

Earlier this week, the General Government and Planning Committee passed a resolution (voted on unanimously) that would begin changing city ordinances pertaining to STR s. They also passed a motion to update zoning regulations
.

The zone text amendment has now been moved to the city council agenda and is expected to be voted on later this month. A full breakdown of zoning amendments is available via the Committee .

Facts

Through partnerships with STR platforms like Airbnb , Expedia , and VRBO , Fayette County collects local hotel taxes. In 2021, that number was $970,000
. That money goes to VisitLex , and towards the debt from the $350 million Central Bank Center expansion, reports the Herald-Leader .

The proposed changes were created by a Lexington Fayette Urban County Government workgroup — which included members of city council, the division of planning, the department of revenue, and research analysts. There are four key components to the draft proposal —
  • Fees
  • Structure Licensing
  • Enforcement and Appeals
  • Zoning Regulations
Between March 2022 and February 2023, the workgroup held a total of 15 meetings
with STR owners and residents of neighborhoods with a higher number of STRs. This provided a platform for open dialogue + feedback, which helped draft the changes.

P roposed changes

  • An annual $200 license fee for one property + $100 annually for each additional property
  • Report annual number of stays
  • Maximum of 12 guests per property
  • Owners that host on platforms other than those listed above will remit hotel taxes to the city.
  • Increased regulation of where and what types of STRs are allowed
A final vote isn’t expected
until the summer .
