Oneonta man charged with DWI following crash

FRANKLIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 5th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 28 near Frank Slawson Road in Franklin.
According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
Deputies made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Michael Catapano, and determined that he was intoxicated.
Catapano was arrested and charged with the following:
- Driving while intoxicated
- Driving with a BAC greater than .08%
- Failure to keep right
He was released and is expected to appear in the Town of Franklin Court at a later date. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0