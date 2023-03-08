Oneonta man charged with DWI following crash

FRANKLIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 5th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 28 near Frank Slawson Road in Franklin.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Michael Catapano, and determined that he was intoxicated.

Catapano was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Driving with a BAC greater than .08%

Failure to keep right

He was released and is expected to appear in the Town of Franklin Court at a later date.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.