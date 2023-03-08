Open in App
Oneonta, NY
See more from this location?
News Channel 34

Oneonta man charged with DWI following crash

By Pat Giblin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0gRL_0lC6bUg800

FRANKLIN, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On March 5th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on State Highway 28 near Frank Slawson Road in Franklin.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

Deputies made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Michael Catapano, and determined that he was intoxicated.

Catapano was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Driving with a BAC greater than .08%
  • Failure to keep right

He was released and is expected to appear in the Town of Franklin Court at a later date.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Delaware State newsLocal Delaware State
Woman indicted in hit and run of Sidney girl, ‘AK’
Sidney, NY4 days ago
Sidney man guilty of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Sidney, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
ARC Herkimer Bus Driver Arrested By State Police
Frankfort, NY2 days ago
Woman accused of stealing alcohol from Whitesboro drugstore
Whitesboro, NY1 day ago
Kirkwood man arrested for possessing unlicensed handgun
Johnson City, NY1 day ago
Man guilty of Binghamton home invasion burglary
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Ulster County
Kingston, NY1 day ago
Arc Herkimer bus driver accused of forcibly touching client who rode bus
Herkimer, NY2 days ago
State Police Arrest 3 More In Madison County Home Invasion And Robbery
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Two charged with Grand Larceny in Oneonta
Oneonta, NY2 days ago
State police arrest 3 remaining suspects in Hamilton home invasion
Hamilton, NY2 days ago
Local woman charged with criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
Holland Patent, NY2 days ago
Man gets DWI after hitting BC Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Lisle, NY3 days ago
NYS police search for wanted man
Greenville, NY2 days ago
Police arrest three Catskill Middle School students
Catskill, NY2 days ago
Port Crane man wanted for harassment, burglary
Port Crane, NY3 days ago
Endicott man gets 2-4 years for stealing from laundromat
Endicott, NY3 days ago
Laundromat Burglar Sentenced to State Prison
Endicott, NY3 days ago
Help Police Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Oneida, NY3 days ago
WATCH: NYS troopers save dog from house fire
Johnstown, NY1 day ago
Two shot last night on Susquehanna Street
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Utica Girl, 15, Reported Missing
Utica, NY3 days ago
Police Seize Narcotics in Search Warrant at Binghamton Residence
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Amsterdam Police arrest alleged drug dealer
Amsterdam, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy