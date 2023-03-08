Sheriff’s office to host benevolence 5K run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will host its first-ever benevolence 5K run in May.

The event will be held at Dorman High School located at 1050 Cavalier Way on May 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. with awards beginning at 9:15 a.m. Awards will be given to top males and females, along with age group awards.

It is $20 to enter the race, if you would like to sign up, click here .

The run supports the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

If you are interested in being a sponsor of the race, email scso5k@spartanburgcounty.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.