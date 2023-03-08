Open in App
Spartanburg County, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Sheriff’s office to host benevolence 5K run in Spartanburg Co.

By Bethany Fowler,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EX2r1_0lC6WyZF00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will host its first-ever benevolence 5K run in May.

The event will be held at Dorman High School located at 1050 Cavalier Way on May 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. with awards beginning at 9:15 a.m. Awards will be given to top males and females, along with age group awards.

It is $20 to enter the race, if you would like to sign up, click here .

The run supports the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

If you are interested in being a sponsor of the race, email scso5k@spartanburgcounty.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Spartanburg, SC newsLocal Spartanburg, SC
3 dead following crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Coroner responding to deadly crash near Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect wanted following shooting at Upstate bar
Laurens, SC2 hours ago
2 injured in Greenville Co. apartment fire
Taylors, SC1 day ago
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
Taylors, SC1 day ago
Student arrested following threatening messages at Upstate school
Greenville, SC2 days ago
A place for foster teens to feel safe in Newberry
Newberry, SC1 day ago
First Responder Friday: Boiling Springs Fire District Greenville Chaplain
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Firefighters battle blaze at Greer restaurant
Greer, SC2 days ago
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Greenville Co.
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Fans camp out in downtown Greenville ahead of concert
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Woman severely injured in South Carolina road rage shooting released from treatment, post says
Greenville, SC1 day ago
Woman injured in shooting in Greenwood, suspect arrested
Greenwood, SC2 days ago
Police investigate social media threat at Greenville Co. middle school
Greer, SC3 days ago
Arrest Report for March 10
Clinton, SC1 day ago
Student arrested after threats found in Upstate school bathroom
Powdersville, SC2 days ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-385S
Mauldin, SC18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy