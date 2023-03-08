Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors Full Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari,

3 days ago

Both teams are relatively healthy heading into this one.

The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors face off in a Wednesday night game, where both teams are relatively healthy and need to win.

The Clippers will only be missing the services of one rotational player - Norman Powell. Everyone else missing is due to the G League: Moussa Diabate, Xavier Moon, and Jason Preston.

The Toronto Raptors will also be missing the services of only one rotational player - Otto Porter Jr. The other players missing for the Raptors are all also in the G League: Dalano Banton, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Ron Harper Jr., Christian Koloko, and Joe Wisekamp.

For the Clippers, they're only half a game out of the fifth seed. A win tonight would put them out of the play-in tournament, and a loss would keep them locked into the eighth seed and in dangerous territory of almost missing the play-in entirely. That's how tight the standings are in the western conference from the fifth to twelfth seeds.

For the Raptors, a loss won't completely ruin their playoff hopes, but their main goal should be to try and get the seventh or eighth seed. At this point, they're 5.5 games out of the sixth, and reaching that seems a bit too unattainable. They're only half a game out of the eighth seed and three games out of the seventh seed.

Toronto has played better basketball after adding Jakob Poeltl, but they've still lost three of the last five games. That doesn't compare to the Clippers though, who have lost five of the last six games. The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors face off on Wednesday night at 10:00 pm ET.

