Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

WARETOWN – A 49-year-old Tuckerton woman died Tuesday afternoon in car crash on the Garden State Parkway, state police said.

Rebecca Goodwin was traveling north on the Parkway in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when her SUV hit the left guardrail, ran off the road to the left and down an embankment. As a result, the car overturned and hit multiple trees.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near milepost 71.1. Police said Goodwin sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The left northbound lane of the Parkway was closed for about four hours, resulting in a moderate traffic congestion.