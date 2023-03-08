Rothy’s Spring Collection Includes New Floral Appliqué Flats and a Redesign of Its Beloved Mary Jane

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

While we’re already seeing a resurgence of bright floral prints and pastel-hued garments and accessories hitting the shelves, the transition from winter to spring won’t be official until March 20. But if your overstuffed closet looks anything like mine at the moment—i.e., full of heavy coats, pilled knit sweaters, and clunky winter boots that have seen better days—perhaps it’s time to clean out your closet and add some new pieces in honor of spring.

My favorite way to brighten up my spring wardrobe in no time is by investing in some new kicks. If you’re on the hunt for some spring-centric shoes, look no further than Rothy’s latest release, which debuted on March 7. The sustainable footwear brand’s newest collection includes a new seasonal color, a new floral flat, and a brilliant redesign of a fan favorite. Rothy’s aficionados will particularly appreciate the demure, rosette-appliqué Petal Square flat, which is a lovely addition to Rothy’s flat lineup.

Rothy’s Petal Square Flat

Not only does this chic square-toed shoe fit comfortably with no break-in required, but the addition of the whimsical floral motif also makes it a superb statement flat without being overly kitschy. While I typically avoid wearing shoes with overt flourishes and decals, the P etal Square ’s sedate rosette won’t distract from or overpower the rest of your attire.

Buy Rothy’s Petal Square Flat at Rothy's, $159

Fans of Rothy’s classic Mary Jane design will revel in the reimagined Point Mary Jane , which comes with a new sleek, flexible strap instead of the popular tied bow.

Rothy’s Point Mary Jane

These versatile Mary Janes are sure to become a staple in your closet, especially with its current goes-with-everything hues, including black and cream.

Buy Rothy’s Point Mary Jane at Rothy's, $159

Rothy’s is also releasing a brand-new color— Something Blue —just in time for all those gorgeous outdoor spring weddings on the calendar.

Rothy’s Flat in Something Blue

Whether you’re the bride or a wedding guest, this color does not disappoint from casual wear to formal wear. This light, pastel shade is featured on both The Flat and The Point .

Buy Rothy’s Flat in Something Blue at Rothy's, $129

And though you have a few more weeks until we’re officially in the midst of blossoming blooms, bright sunny days, and vibrant floral and pastel fashions, there’s no better time to get a jumpstart on cleaning out your bland winter closet with a slew of refreshing Rothy’s flats.

