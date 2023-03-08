CAM alum Molly Venteicher reflects on All-American honor at SWCC

(Creston) KSOM/KS95.7 Sports caught up Southwestern Track and Field All-American Molly Venteicher.

The CAM graduate threw 15.80 meters to place 6th in the weight throw last weekend at the NJCAA Indoor National Championships. “I got into the finals with 8th place and then the first throw of finals was my 15.8 meters, so that really helped bump me up to 6th.”

Venteicher comments on the keys to her improvement. “Just keep practicing it and getting all of the form down to use all of the power you have.”

Venteicher also placed 10th in the shot put. Her goal for the outdoor season is to qualify for nationals in three different throwing events.