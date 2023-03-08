Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Driver of second Dodge Charger wanted for questioning following deadly Clarksville Pike crash

By Colleen Guerry,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Gmie_0lC6RVGv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is trying to find the driver of a Dodge Charger after suspected street racing led to Monday evening’s deadly crash on Clarksville Pike.

According to police, two Dodge Chargers were heading southbound on Clarksville Pike at speeds believed to be above 100 mph when one of the cars lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes, and hit a Honda Insight on Monday, March 6.

PREVIOUS: Suspected street racer charged after deadly crash on Clarksville Pike

The Charger involved in the crash — which is on the right in the photo — was driven by 31-year-old Patrick Ewin of Nashville, who is currently in jail held on a vehicular homicide by recklessness charge in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt of Clarksville, authorities said.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said Barnhardt was removed from the Honda and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

SEE ALSO: Frustrations with street racing following deadly Clarksville Pike crash

Meanwhile, Ewin was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was brought to jail.

However, the second Charger, which is on the left in the surveillance picture, continued inbound on Clarksville Pike, according to Metro Police. That driver is wanted for questioning.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

If you have any information about the driver of the second Charger involved in Monday’s speed racing incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Deputies search for driver after man shot, injured in Middle Tennessee road rage incident
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Police investigating West Nashville shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen severely injured following chase, crash in Christian County
Hopkinsville, KY13 hours ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘We’re not turning in names; we’re turning in guns’: 54 guns surrendered to Nashville churches
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man accused of charging at laundromat manager with machete
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Four Arrests with Guns, Cash, Cocaine, and Fentanyl seized during an Investigation into Narcotics Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘Investigation is not over’: No human remains found during search for missing DeKalb County woman
Smithville, TN11 hours ago
Authorities team up to conduct dozens of traffic stops along dangerous Maury County road
Columbia, TN3 days ago
3-year-old boy in critical condition after found unresponsive at Nashville hotel pool
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Davidson County house fire believed to be electrical
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing veteran patient’s truck
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Event aims to raise $20K+ for man injured by boat motor on Old Hickory Lake
Old Hickory, TN9 hours ago
News in Clarksville: Double murder sentence, changes at Belk, power restored and other top stories this week
Clarksville, TN18 hours ago
Metro police stop robbery where suspect allegedly threatened to put ‘a hole’ in victim
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
East Nashville storefronts lost to devastating fire
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man charged after spilling tea in Tennessee McDonald’s, police say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Suspect In Fatal Crash Held In Henry Co. Jail
Springfield, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy