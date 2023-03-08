Driver of second Dodge Charger wanted for questioning following deadly Clarksville Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is trying to find the driver of a Dodge Charger after suspected street racing led to Monday evening’s deadly crash on Clarksville Pike.

According to police, two Dodge Chargers were heading southbound on Clarksville Pike at speeds believed to be above 100 mph when one of the cars lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes, and hit a Honda Insight on Monday, March 6.

The Charger involved in the crash — which is on the right in the photo — was driven by 31-year-old Patrick Ewin of Nashville, who is currently in jail held on a vehicular homicide by recklessness charge in connection with the death of 34-year-old Jacob Barnhardt of Clarksville, authorities said.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials said Barnhardt was removed from the Honda and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Meanwhile, Ewin was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries before he was brought to jail.

However, the second Charger, which is on the left in the surveillance picture, continued inbound on Clarksville Pike, according to Metro Police. That driver is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information about the driver of the second Charger involved in Monday’s speed racing incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

