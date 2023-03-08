Open in App
Elmira, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police get new Deputy Chief

By Carl Aldinger,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dK2Bt_0lC6QahT00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Continuing with a period of change, the Elmira Police Department named a new Deputy Police Chief on Wednesday

The City of Elmira announced that Scott Packard was named Deputy Police Chief on March 8, 2023. This follows his appointment to Acting Captain in August 2022.

Documents & audio released in firing of former police chief Anthony Alvernaz

According to the City, Packard has been with the department for 20 years, first working eight years in the detective bureau. He was then promoted to sergeant in 2011 and lieutenant in 2016.

After his appointment as Acting Captain, Packard was promoted to Captain in January 2023.

This appointment comes a month after Kristen Thorne was sworn in as EPD Chief following the sudden removal of former chief Anthony Alvernaz.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Elmira, NY newsLocal Elmira, NY
One woman dead, another hospitalized after Bradford County crash
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
Update into West Elmira car-pedestrian fatal accident
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donald Campbell Jr.
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Waverly man allegedly threatens woman with gun
Waverly, NY1 day ago
State Police file charges after high-speed chase in Allegany County, $50,000 bail
Wellsville, NY23 hours ago
Kirkwood man arrested for possessing unlicensed handgun
Johnson City, NY1 day ago
Coming up in Steuben: Coffee with the Chief and Sheriff
Corning, NY1 day ago
Man guilty of Binghamton home invasion burglary
Binghamton, NY1 day ago
Ithaca Mayor Abruptly Cancels Police Chief Exam
Ithaca, NY2 days ago
Man gets DWI after hitting BC Sheriff’s Office patrol car
Lisle, NY3 days ago
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Using Loaded Gun Against Another Person
Corning, NY3 days ago
Two Phelps residents charged with child welfare endangerment after kid ingested drugs
Phelps, NY2 days ago
Corning man arrested on attempted assault & weapon charge
Corning, NY3 days ago
Endicott man gets 2-4 years for stealing from laundromat
Endicott, NY3 days ago
Woman dies in Wayland crash; 5-year-old son sent to hospital
Wayland, NY2 days ago
Laundromat Burglar Sentenced to State Prison
Endicott, NY3 days ago
Assault allegations made against Binghamton police officer years before violent 2023 arrest
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Big Flats DUI bust nets large amount of marijuana
Big Flats, NY2 days ago
Man charged with homicide following shooting
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Police Seize Narcotics in Search Warrant at Binghamton Residence
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Investigators Stop Work at Goudey Station Near Johnson City
Johnson City, NY2 days ago
Crews remove car from Susquehanna River in Athens
Athens, PA1 day ago
Man indicted for W. 3rd Street murder in Elmira
Elmira, NY5 days ago
Owego Police Blotter: February 27 to March 5
Owego, NY4 days ago
Owego Police Department Report
Owego, NY4 days ago
AUDIO: High-speed chase reached 110 miles per hour this morning, went from Willing to North Main in Wellsville to Belmont
Belmont, NY1 day ago
Person rescued from Newfield house fire
Newfield, NY3 days ago
A city without a Chief cancels the exam for the position
Ithaca, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy