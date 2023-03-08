Elmira Police get new Deputy Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Continuing with a period of change, the Elmira Police Department named a new Deputy Police Chief on Wednesday

The City of Elmira announced that Scott Packard was named Deputy Police Chief on March 8, 2023. This follows his appointment to Acting Captain in August 2022.

According to the City, Packard has been with the department for 20 years, first working eight years in the detective bureau. He was then promoted to sergeant in 2011 and lieutenant in 2016.

After his appointment as Acting Captain, Packard was promoted to Captain in January 2023.

This appointment comes a month after Kristen Thorne was sworn in as EPD Chief following the sudden removal of former chief Anthony Alvernaz.

