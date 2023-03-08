Massive fire rips through multiple historic homes on Harsens Island, several fire departments called to help

HARSENS ISLAND (WWJ) – A massive fire broke out on Harsens Island Wednesday afternoon, destroying several historic homes.

Stacy Williams, who runs Harsens Island Photography LLC, has posted photos of the blaze to her Facebook page , showing flames and thick black smoke coming from multiple houses on the island.

Williams tells say the fire is at The Old Club , a historic area on the southwest end of the island.

The Old Club, featuring condos, homes and a clubhouse on a private parcel of land, is "very historic to the island," Williams said.

She says at least six historic homes had been damaged by the fire before she was asked to leave the area. Reports say six homes were destroyed and two others were severely damaged.

Williams said "it was just devastating" to see the historic homes burn.

"Billowing smoke, large flames, fire leaking everywhere," she said live on WWJ.

Multiple fire departments from neighboring communities are responding to the scene, including New Baltimore, Richmond, St Clair, Marine City, Ira Township, Algonac and Clay Township, according to reports.

Harsens Island is located on Lake St. Clair near Algonac and the Canadian border, near the mouth of the St. Clair River.

Authorities have not released many details about the fire, including what may have caused it. No injuries were reported.

