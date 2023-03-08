The New DL1961 x Kseniaschnaider Denim Collection Will Add Some ‘Wow’ Factor to Your Spring Wardrobe

Premium denim meets sustainable in the latest partnership between beloved denim brand DL1961 and the clothing brand, Kseniaschnaider.

The two icons have teamed up to launch an eight-piece sustainable denim collection that features gorgeous avant-garde garments. Made up of eye-catching denim pieces, the collection experiments with quirky denim techniques, including Kseniaschnaider’s signature patchwork and fur-mimicking fringe. The brand introduced the latter in their fall 2018 collection; it’s made by trimming small rectangles of denim, attaching them to a garment, and running the piece through a wash cycle for a voluminous look. The pieces are as playful as they are versatile.

The collection includes a fringed denim mini skirt and cropped tank, an oversized jacket, two wide-leg jeans with patchwork detailing, and two styles of women’s jeans that feature fringe. Kseniaschnaider is known for its sustainable and creative use of materials, and this collection reflects that. The eco-friendly focus pairs perfectly with DL1961, which is a New York-based, family-owned brand that has been committed to environmental awareness and sustainability since its inception. The collaboration is a beautiful display of circularity and sustainability in their highest forms.

DL1961 has a strategic partnership with Artistic Denim Mills, which allows them to oversee every step of the manufacturing process from fiber to finished garment. This has resulted in the brand using less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans, a stark contrast to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons. It’s flattering jeans have been at the forefront of the unexpected denim trends that have dominated this year.

Kseniaschnaider has chosen to prioritize sustainability with different methods, like integrating upcycled materials into their avant-garde designs. Both companies use sustainable technologies and have been leading the way in to what is hopefully a more environmentally-friendly future in the fashion industry as a whole.

The collection retails for $249 to $429 and is available on DL1961’s website and at select retailers. The collaboration is a testament to the two brands’ commitment to sustainability and their desire to create denim pieces innovative and just downright fun. Shop our favorite pieces below.

