Bolton, CT
Journal Inquirer

Colchester man charged in fatal Bolton stabbing

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

3 days ago
BOLTON — Police arrested Robert Robbins, 68, of Colchester on Monday in connection with the October 2022 fatal stabbing of Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton.

Robbins was charged with first-degree manslaughter and held on $100,000 bond. He was arraigned Tuesday and released from custody in lieu of $15,000 bond. He is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on April 14.

On Oct. 11 state police responded to a disturbance in an apartment complex at 890 Boston Turnpike where Terry was found with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

