Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Gets Free Nintendo Switch Demo

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is set to release on Nintendo Switch next week, and the game looks significantly different from previous games in the series. The traditional Bayonetta gameplay has been switched out in favor of an isometric adventure game with story book inspired visuals. For fans that have been with the series since 2009, the spin-off might be a tough sell. Thankfully, Nintendo has released a free demo for the game, which will allow players to check out the first two chapters. That should give fans a better idea of what to expect, and gauge if the game is right for them.

Nintendo announced the free demo via its official Twitter account, and the announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those curious, progress in the Bayonetta Origins demo is fully transferable to the main game. That means players won't be forced to revisit sections they've already played, should they choose to purchase the game after trying the demo. That's always really nice to see, and for Switch users that were already sold on the game, it basically allows them to start the game a little bit earlier than they would have been able to otherwise.

Bayonetta Origins was announced at The Game Awards back in December, and immediately garnered a lot of attention. Following the announcement, supervising director Hideki Kamiya asked fans to approach the game with "a fresh, open mind." It seems that the goal of the game is to appeal to both current fans, as well as newcomers that might not be comfortable with action games. Unlike previous Bayonetta games, this one also happens to be rated "T for Teen" by the ESRB. That could potentially expand the audience beyond what we've seen for past entries in the series. Hopefully the final product will prove enjoyable for current Bayonetta fans, and those that have long been curious about the series!

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will release March 17th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch .

