Police investigating after building catches fire in Grosse Pointe Park

By Sara Powers,

3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a building caught fire in Grosse Pointe Park on Wednesday.

Structure fire in Grosse Pointe Park. Joshfire

Police received reports of a structure fire at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in the 15000 block of Charlevoix Ave.

When officers arrived, they saw smoke and the building was quickly consumed by fire, and a fourth alarm was sent.

According to officials, public safety officers from Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms responded and battled the flames for hours.

Police say the commercial building contained tires, boxes, propane cylinders and other flammable objects, making firefighting efforts more difficult.

No one was injured, and no other buildings were seriously damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

