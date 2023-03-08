Any IKEA Bookshelf Can Be Easily Transformed Into an Easy-to-Reach Book Box With One Simple Addition

There are many ways IKEA furniture can be used. It can be used for what it was intended for or for something completely different, such as using a shoe cabinet for pantry storage . You can also upgrade plain IKEA furniture and turn it into something astonishing.

TikTok creator and professional organizer Jen Watson decided to turn a regular IKEA bookshelf into an IKEA book box. Let's check out how she did it!

It's genius!

This way you don't have to secure it to the wall or worry your toddler will try and climb up the shelf. This is perfect, as all your toddler's books are within reach! You can also put stuffed animals or toys inside because, once turned sideways, it's more than just a bookshelf.

All that's done here is add furniture feet to the bookshelf.

That's it!

IKEA sure sells furniture feet, and if they don't, you can order some off Amazon or Home Depot and just screw them in after drilling holes into the bookshelf.

We love this child-proof IKEA hack!

And if you need help organizing your toddler's toys and are on a budget, you can also upgrade an existing IKEA cube storage unit for under $20 if you have one of these. This will make it sturdy and more secure, as well as keep all the toys or other toddler-related things in place. This works especially well if the living room is also the kids' playroom, or if your home is small. IKEA is the perfect store to find furniture with a lot of storage designed for small homes.

