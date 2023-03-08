For Anyone Who Hates Vacuuming, This Nifty Tool Is Perfect

Yes, vacuuming is the worst. It's a tedious chore with a seemingly endless supply of dust and pet hair. But there is some good news: There's a new cleaning accessory that will make cleaning up any area of your home incredibly easy.

If you hate vacuuming, this nifty tool is perfect for you.

The genius behind this product is that it's a floor lint roller. Do you know how your hair gets stuck when you vacuum? This helps with that issue by removing the hair from your carpet before it gets sucked into the vacuum bag. You don't have to bend over and clean out all those nasty animal/human debris clumps!

" I keep one in my bathroom! I shed like crazy when I blow dry and style my hair. When I’m done I just swipe the floor real quick. It’s so convenient!" @ Sarah Beth

"It’s called: floor lint rollers for pet hair extra sticky you can find it in Amazon," @ Suher.L

"I get a $5 detailing rubber bristle brush from Walmart and it works wonders for furniture and it's reusable," @ sarah

The best part about this nifty little invention? It uses no electricity! You just roll it over whatever surface needs cleaning (hard surfaces or carpets), then remove any collected material from its surface by pulling on one end of its handle.

Floor lint rollers come in several sizes, so you can find something that works for any size area that needs cleaning. They're also cheap enough so that anyone can afford one; many models cost less than $5!

