Family Transforms Their Unused Formal Dining Room Into Epic Pantry

While many homes are guaranteed to have a dining area, there are some homes that are big enough to hold two dining spaces — one for everyday use and another for more formal gatherings. While it may be a nice option to have both, it’s quite often that the formal dining room hardly ever gets used unless it’s during the holiday season when you’re hosting a family and friends gathering.

If the latter is a situation you’re dealing with and you prefer to turn that unused formal dining space into an area that’s a bit more functional in your home, try this epic approach from TikTok user @at.home.with.the.dudleys .

This transformation from dining room to pantry is remarkable! From installing light powder blue cabinetry with plenty of storage thanks to a ton of shelves, into the large space, she also added countertops, a mini bar, a small bistro table set, a double oven and so many more appliances.

Unsurprisingly, the folks in the comment section are in awe over this huge transformation . “Oh girl, you just created a monster. I was going to turn mine into an office. Eff that. I want a GIANT PANTRY!!!!” @mom2i2g wrote. “Amazing use of space!!! who uses a formal dining room anymore?” @emptynest_ish commented. “Dining rooms are wasted space, love this,” @amthomps shared.

I agree — formal dining rooms aren’t as needed or used anymore, so why not do something like this if you can?!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.