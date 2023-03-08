Open in App
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Bearden girls basketball's 57-game win streak ends in TSSAA state quarterfinals

By Toyloy Brown III, Knoxville News Sentinel,

3 days ago
MURFREESBORO − About 23 seconds into the fourth quarter, Bearden senior Avery Treadwell was on the floor holding her face in pain in the Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals on Wednesday.

She managed to walk to the bench on her own strength at Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State. The Bulldogs were down 10 points after trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter.

Treadwell returned to the court and made seven of eight free throws before fouling out with 2:22 left with 12 points. Her effort was symbolic of how the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game with 38 seconds remaining.

“We had a chance I thought to throw the knockout punch (up 16) and we found ways to let them back in,” Bradley Central coach Jason Reuter said. “Now you have to tip your hat to Bearden … (coach Justin Underwood) changed the game plan and we answered several times, but they just kept chipping away.”

While Bearden (35-1) kept chipping, it fell short of the comeback, losing 55-53 on a game-winning put-back by Bradley Central sophomore Harmonie Ware.

WATCHLIST:Here are the girls players we can't wait to watch in the TSSAA basketball championships

BEARDEN STAR:Bearden basketball star Avery Treadwell focused on title before moving on to Florida State

The loss to Bradley Central (33-1) ended the defending state champion's 57-game winning streak.

“Never give up,” Underwood said when asked how he will remember this team. “Each team is different but I don’t know if I had a team like this that just never ever gave up."

Underwood said that the streak helped inspire the Lady Bulldogs to know that there was “a target on your back.”

The Lady Bulldogs fell behind after missing all of their field goals in the first quarter.

Bearden’s loss also signified the end of Treadwell’s high school career. She will be moving on to Florida State.

“We’re gonna miss 32 (Treadwell)," Underwood said. “When you step back, just the amount of effort, the exhaustion, what she did in 36 games to lead us … She put her blood, sweat and tears into this program and she left a mark.

“I mean she’s the most successful girls basketball player in Bearden history, record-wise, statistics, you know, many different things.”

Treadwell wished the result of her last game could be different but was optimistic about the team's future.

“It’s definitely sad to leave all these girls but I leave them in good hands,” Treadwell said looking at Natalya Hodge, who finished with a game-high 23 points.

