OFFICIAL: Bears Nation Podcast Joins On Tap Sports Net

Although the Chicago Bears have yet to add to their roster, On Tap Sports Net is adding to ours! Bears Nation Podcast is officially a part of the network!

Although the 2023-24 NFL season is awaiting it's start on March 15, the Bears are rumored to be shopping the top pick in the NFL Draft. While they wait to add to their team, On Tap Sports Net is adding to our football operations. Effective immediately, Bears Nation Podcast is officially a part of On Tap Sports Net. Bears Nation Podcast will run as their own independent show under the On Tap umbrella.

Bears Nation Podcast ran their first show on April 11, 2018. The duo, Jake Hasan and Kevin Lapka, bring constant coverage of the Chicago Bears from game recaps, to offseason news, and more. 233 shows later, the show is bringing their talents to On Tap Sports Net.

Kevin and Jake run consistently on a weekly basis, bringing Bears coverage to their listeners. The following links are where you can find Bears Nation Podcast, as well as Kevin and Jake on Twitter:

Bears Nation Podcast runs their shows on their Twitter and YouTube pages, with plans to integrate into the On Tap Sports Net YouTube page in the future as well.

Bears Nation Podcast and Bears On Tap will continue running as their own, independent shows on the network. However, the latest addition to the network will create opportunities for more cross-collaboration, content, and community building from the two already friendly and familiar shows in the future.

Be sure to check out their show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , as well as wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

We at On Tap Sports Net welcome the Bears Nation Podcast crew to the network! We're thrilled to add such a high-quality Bears show to our team! Please help us in welcoming the Bears Nation Podcast crew over on Twitter!