Collider

‘Rocky’ Review: Sylvester Stallone’s Boxing Classic Is More of a Gritty Melodrama By Elisa Guimarães, 5 days ago

By Elisa Guimarães, 5 days ago

There is a scene in John G. Avildsen’s Rocky in which the titular character, played by Sylvester Stallone, watches himself on TV being relentlessly mocked ...