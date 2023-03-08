Open in App
Columbus, OH
Athlon Sports

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Controversial Opinion

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

The Ohio State football program has churned out an incredible list of wide receivers, both recently and throughout its history.

So the player who could be the next great NFL pass-catcher from the Buckeye program, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, had plenty of options when he was asked at last week's NFL Combine to create a Mount Rushmore of Ohio State receivers.

Buckeye fans are giving Smith-Njigba some flak for who he went with.

Smith-Njigba stuck with guys he knows personally. He listed former teammates Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr. as well as current Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

While Wilson and Olave both got off to excellent starts to their NFL career in 2022 and Harrison excelled for the Buckeyes last season, Smith-Njigba neglected a long list of past Ohio State greats.

Two Ohio State wideouts have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Cris Carter and Paul Warfield. Other names suggested by fans include Terry Glenn, Michael Thomas, David Boston and Ted Ginn Jr.

"Bro what?" one fan responded . "Cris Carter, David Boston, Santonio Holmes, Ted Ginn, Terry Glenn, man you gotta know your own school history before you got in the building."

"I respect JSN for sticking with his boys," another wrote , "but Terry Glenn, David Boston and Cris Carter (among others) would like to chat!"

"Dude has no idea about the history of Ohio State wide receivers," posted a third.

While Smith-Njigba's youth showed in the viral clip, Buckeye fans will surely forgive him if he goes on to rep Ohio State throughout a Mount Rushmore-worthy career of his own in the NFL.

