Bloomington, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Meet former IU guard Chris Reynolds, now NCAA tournament selection committee chair

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star,

3 days ago

Chris Reynolds is the NCAA men's basketball tournament chairman. That means he must explain the decisions regarding this year's 68-team March Madness field.

Longtime Indiana basketball fans may be thinking, "I recognize that guy." There's a good reason for that.

Chris Reynolds of Indiana basketball

He was a 6-1 point guard and part-time starter for Indiana coach Bob Knight from 1990-93, averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 assists in 129 career games. The Hoosiers won Big Ten basketball championships in 1991 and '93, and they made the Final Four in 1992.

Reynolds also has a law degree and Ph.D. from IU.

Chris Reynolds discusses 2023 NCAA tournament

The tournament selection committee met in Indianapolis in early February and released its bracket predictions – based on teams' performance to that point – on Feb. 13.

Reynolds joined NCAA basketball reporter Andy Katz to discuss that preliminary bracket. At the time, Reynolds said, the clear No. 1 seeds were Alabama, Houston, Purdue and Kansas.

Chris Reynolds, Bradley vice president of athletics

Reynolds has been in charge of the Braves' sports programs since March 2015. He went to Bradley from Northwestern's athletic department. Before that, he worked for nine years in the Indiana athletic department. He also worked in athletics administration for Notre Dame, Michigan State and Western Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Meet former IU guard Chris Reynolds, now NCAA tournament selection committee chair

