wvxu.org

Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo named grand marshals of 2023 Opening Day Parade By 91.7 WVXU, 3 days ago

By 91.7 WVXU, 3 days ago

This year's Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be led by two grand marshals: former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo. The two will ...