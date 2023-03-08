Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
The Comeback

CBB world reacts to thrilling buzzer beater

By Reice Shipley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Dj4g_0lC6JFXV00

The first round of the ACC Tournament began on Wednesday, and it certainly got off to an unbelievable start in a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The game went down to the wire, coming down to the final shot. Both teams had a chance to win the game on their final possessions, but it was Wake Forest that came through when it mattered most.

Syracuse guard Joe Girard missed a shot with just six seconds remaining. This led to a frantic final shot from Wake Forest. Demon Deacons guard Daivien Williamson went on to put a dagger in the hearts of Orange fans with a ridiculous three-point shot with less than a second remaining to win the game.

Many around the college basketball world were thoroughly entertained throughout and took to social media to praise Wake Forest for their excellent win.

Others are wondering whether this is the end for legendary Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim given the criticism he has received this year.

This game-winner puts an end to what has been a disappointing season for the lofty standards that Syracuse has built for itself over the years. For Wake Forest, this will keep their hopes alive of winning their way into the NCAA Tournament by winning the ACC Tournament.

They will face much stiffer competition in their Round 2 matchup, facing off against the top-seeded Miami Hurricanes on Thursday.

[ The Comeback on Twitter ]

The post CBB world reacts to thrilling buzzer beater appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

