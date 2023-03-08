Open in App
Houston, TX
The Comeback

Houston Texans reveal Jimmy Garoppolo interest

By Kevin Harrish,

3 days ago
With the addition of new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, many thought that the Houston Texans would become one of the favorites to land former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After all, Slowik served as the passing game coordinator with the Niners last season and has been on the Niners’ staff throughout Garoppolo’s San Francisco career. And it sounds like Slowik and the Texans are at least considering the move.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Slowik revealed that considering whether or not to sign Jimmy Garoppolo is “part of that process” as the team tries to construct its roster.

“We have a process in everything we go through,” Slowik said. “And that’s roster construction, as far as free agency, as far as guys we already have here, as far as the draft – just everything together we have a process we go through. Jimmy, obviously, is a part of that process. He’s going to be a free agent. And we grind through that as a coaching staff. We grind through that in the personnel department.

“We have conversations. I have conversations with [chief of staff] Nick [Kray], he has conversations with [head coach] DeMeco [Ryans], and then Nick and DeMeco kind of put their heads together and lay out a plan of what we want to do going forward. And we’ll see where that takes us.”

While the statement might not reveal much, the NFL world still had plenty to say about the possibility of Garoppolo signing with the Texans.

It’s clear that the team needs a quarterback, but the Texans also have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could improve their quarterback play that way, too.

We’ll have to see what they plan to do.

[ Matt Maiocco ]

The post Houston Texans reveal Jimmy Garoppolo interest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

